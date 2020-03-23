Axa SA (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.23 ($32.83).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.70 ($34.53) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

AXA stock opened at €13.72 ($15.95) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.50. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (EPA:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa SA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Axa SA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Delek US Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Delek US Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Wynn Resorts, Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Wynn Resorts, Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Sprint Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Sprint Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages
Commerzbank AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Commerzbank AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report