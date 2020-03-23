Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on S shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

S stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of -1.20. Sprint has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,053,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $469,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $188,824,000 after buying an additional 6,186,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 16.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after buying an additional 2,829,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,094,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprint by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,830,000 after acquiring an additional 495,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

