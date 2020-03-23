Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

