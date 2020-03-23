Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €124.27 ($144.50).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIE shares. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of SIE opened at €66.99 ($77.90) on Monday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.13.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

