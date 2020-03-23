Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $71.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.70 million. Culp reported sales of $70.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $290.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.68 million to $291.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $295.62 million, with estimates ranging from $292.52 million to $299.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CULP shares. ValuEngine cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Culp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 32,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Culp has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Culp’s payout ratio is 102.44%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

