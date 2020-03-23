Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 757 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £90,840 ($119,494.87).

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

On Monday, January 20th, John Hutson purchased 9 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.19) per share, for a total transaction of £144.99 ($190.73).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 700 ($9.21) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $732.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,327.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,503.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JDW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.