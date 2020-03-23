EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.51 Million

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report $226.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.41 million and the highest is $229.60 million. EZCORP reported sales of $214.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $900.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.12 million to $902.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $961.47 million, with estimates ranging from $952.35 million to $970.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on EZPW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4,435.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $3.84 on Monday. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa SA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Axa SA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Delek US Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Delek US Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Wynn Resorts, Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Wynn Resorts, Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Sprint Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Sprint Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages
Commerzbank AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Commerzbank AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report