Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to report sales of $145.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the highest is $146.22 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $142.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $574.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $582.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $577.82 million, with estimates ranging from $572.30 million to $583.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of COLB opened at $24.67 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,794,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,478,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 763,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

