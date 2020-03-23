Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.01 Million

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to report sales of $145.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the highest is $146.22 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $142.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $574.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $582.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $577.82 million, with estimates ranging from $572.30 million to $583.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of COLB opened at $24.67 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,794,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,478,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 763,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa SA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Axa SA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Delek US Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Delek US Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Wynn Resorts, Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Wynn Resorts, Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Sprint Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Sprint Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages
Commerzbank AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Commerzbank AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report