Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) Insider Richard Davidson Purchases 3,000 Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) insider Richard Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,430 ($26,874.51).

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 682 ($8.97) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,257.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.72 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,547.68 ($20.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.18%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

