Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Million

Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report sales of $4.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $29.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.70 million, with estimates ranging from $35.40 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a PE ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.40. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.