Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 2,560

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,530 ($33.28) to GBX 2,560 ($33.68) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 2,424 ($31.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,690.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,771.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,342 ($30.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,090 ($40.65).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.29 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

