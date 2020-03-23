FY2020 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut by Analyst

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPRX. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

CPRX opened at $2.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,591 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 968,574 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.