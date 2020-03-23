FY2020 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

Shares of GIS opened at $53.37 on Monday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 503.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 111,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 92,930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,356,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,073 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 368,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

