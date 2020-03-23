Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ab Dynamics from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.21) on Monday. Ab Dynamics has a 52-week low of GBX 600 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The stock has a market cap of $243.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,809.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,200.76.

In other Ab Dynamics news, insider James Routh acquired 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,961.26 ($26,257.91).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

