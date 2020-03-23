Savaria (SIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

SIS stock opened at C$8.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.07. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$8.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total transaction of C$69,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,125 shares in the company, valued at C$1,882,291.25. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIS. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

