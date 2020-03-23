Savaria (SIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Savaria (TSE:SIS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

SIS stock opened at C$8.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.07. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$8.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total transaction of C$69,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,125 shares in the company, valued at C$1,882,291.25. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIS. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Earnings History for Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa SA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Axa SA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Delek US Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Delek US Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Wynn Resorts, Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Wynn Resorts, Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Sprint Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Sprint Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages
Commerzbank AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Commerzbank AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report