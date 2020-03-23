OncoCyte (OCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OCX stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.