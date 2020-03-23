OncoCyte (OCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OCX stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?

Earnings History for OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa SA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Axa SA Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Delek US Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Delek US Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Wynn Resorts, Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Wynn Resorts, Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Sprint Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Sprint Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages
Commerzbank AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Commerzbank AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report