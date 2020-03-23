OncoCyte (OCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OCX stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
OncoCyte Company Profile
