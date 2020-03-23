FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Luther Burbank Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 17.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Luther Burbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $7.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $454.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.