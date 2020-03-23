B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Entercom Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. Entercom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In other news, CEO David J. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Field acquired 27,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,779.99. Insiders have acquired a total of 364,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,293 in the last 90 days. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

