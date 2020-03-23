Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.33

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.33 ($1.65) and last traded at A$2.46 ($1.74), with a volume of 14434102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.70 ($1.91).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

In other Harvey Norman news, insider Maurice (John) Craven acquired 13,812 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of A$50,068.50 ($35,509.57). Also, insider Gerald Harvey 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th.

Harvey Norman Company Profile (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

