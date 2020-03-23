Iress (ASX:IRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.23

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$9.23 ($6.55) and last traded at A$8.76 ($6.21), with a volume of 1133554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$9.29 ($6.59).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$12.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Iress’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.34%.

In related news, insider Trudy Vonhoff bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.05 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,550.00 ($94,007.09).

About Iress (ASX:IRE)

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

