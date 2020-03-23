Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.44

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$53.44 ($37.90) and last traded at A$54.26 ($38.48), with a volume of 9914262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$9,979.00 ($7,077.30).

The firm has a market cap of $106.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$80.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

In other news, insider Catherine Livingstone acquired 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$63.11 ($44.76) per share, with a total value of A$227,069.78 ($161,042.40).

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

