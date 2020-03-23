Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stericycle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

SRCL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

SRCL stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Stericycle by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Stericycle by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Stericycle by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

