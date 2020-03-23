Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sharp Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sharp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sharp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHCAY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

