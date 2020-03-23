FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CES Energy Solutions Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.25.

TSE:CEU opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The company has a market cap of $198.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.95.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,677,139.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

