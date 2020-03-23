Qube (ASX:QUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.70 ($1.21) and last traded at A$1.82 ($1.29), with a volume of 7084843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.89 ($1.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Qube’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

