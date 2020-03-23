Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of MRPRF opened at $8.34 on Monday. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 5,600 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

