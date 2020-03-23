Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $171.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $148.49 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.19 and its 200-day moving average is $202.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.