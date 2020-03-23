Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DASTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Dassault Systemes stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

