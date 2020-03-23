KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

