B. Riley Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

GES has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Guess? stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $577.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. Guess? has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guess? in the third quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

