Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OSMT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of OSMT opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $201.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.97.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57,115 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.