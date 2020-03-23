Brokers Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

