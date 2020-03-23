Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KWR. ValuEngine raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of KWR opened at $121.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $118.43 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $16,452,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.