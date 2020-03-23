Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GreenSky Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GreenSky in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. FMR LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,255 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 776,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in GreenSky by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GreenSky by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 82,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Covia Holdings to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Covia Holdings to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc
Five Below Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Five Below Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Acer Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Acer Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
B. Riley Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Five Below Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Five Below Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report