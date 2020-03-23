William Blair Comments on Accenture Plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

Accenture stock opened at $149.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

