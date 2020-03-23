DA Davidson Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,445 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,585 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

