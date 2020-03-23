Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.84.

NYSE:WSM opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Earnings History and Estimates for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

