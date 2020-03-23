Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biosyent Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:RX)

Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biosyent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Biosyent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Biosyent from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CVE RX opened at C$3.58 on Monday. Biosyent has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $48.41 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

About Biosyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

