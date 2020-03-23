Brokers Set Expectations for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $544,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,298. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

