Tech Data Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tech Data in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tech Data’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

TECD stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.91. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.