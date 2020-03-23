Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$338.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.05 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.37 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04. The company has a market cap of $672.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.82.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.