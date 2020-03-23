Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mongodb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mongodb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $120.50 on Monday. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mongodb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mongodb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 135,083 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Mongodb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after acquiring an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mongodb by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $1,341,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $54,024.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031 over the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

