Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mongodb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mongodb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $120.50 on Monday. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mongodb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mongodb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 135,083 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Mongodb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after acquiring an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mongodb by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $1,341,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $54,024.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031 over the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Earnings History and Estimates for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Covia Holdings to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Covia Holdings to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc
Five Below Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Five Below Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Acer Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Acer Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
B. Riley Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Five Below Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Five Below Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report