Childrens Place Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Childrens Place in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Covia Holdings to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Covia Holdings to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc
Five Below Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Five Below Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Acer Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Acer Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
B. Riley Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Five Below Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Five Below Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report