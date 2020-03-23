Childrens Place Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Childrens Place in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

