1life Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1life Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 1life Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $77.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. 1life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.58.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Earnings History and Estimates for 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Covia Holdings to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Covia Holdings to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc
Five Below Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Five Below Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Acer Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Acer Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
B. Riley Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Five Below Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Five Below Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report