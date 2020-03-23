Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $262.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

