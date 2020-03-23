IAA Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.