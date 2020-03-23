Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$46.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.24. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$36.48 and a 52-week high of C$105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.57%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

