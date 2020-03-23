Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81.
TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $31.07 on Monday. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after buying an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
