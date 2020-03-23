Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMTD. Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $31.07 on Monday. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after buying an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

