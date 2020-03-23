Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Yelp stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 153,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $28,061,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,896,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.