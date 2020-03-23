Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Issued By B. Riley

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.96 million, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 336,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,650,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,759,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

